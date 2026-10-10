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Andoni Iraola hits back at French media over Bradley Barcola criticism as Liverpool face striker crisis ahead of Man City showdown
French media target Barcola
France cruised to a 4-1 Nations League victory over Belgium on Monday, but Barcola found himself in the firing line. The 24-year-old managed two shots and created a single chance during the contest, prompting harsh reviews from the domestic press. Critics largely focused on his perceived lack of cutting edge in the final third.
The scrutiny arrives at an awkward time for Liverpool, who are grappling with a deepening injury crisis in attack. Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo have both been ruled out of Sunday’s high-stakes encounter with Manchester City.
Consequently, Iraola is heavily reliant on the former Paris Saint-Germain star stepping up to fill the void. The Liverpool boss clearly wants his forward to rediscover a clinical touch ahead of a daunting test at Anfield.
- AFP
Iraola 'doesn't care' about missed chances
Despite the external noise, Iraola remains entirely unfazed by his player's recent lack of goals. The tactician insisted that forwards are unfairly judged solely on their scoring output, dismissing suggestions of a dip in form.
"I don't think he's in a bad moment - the problem with wingers or strikers is if they don't score a goal, 'they haven't played well'," Iraola explained. "We have to see the games, we have to watch. I said it the first game against Atletico Madrid, he missed two or three quite clear chances. I don't care. Honestly. I care but I want him to see (it's) there."
The Liverpool manager also pointed out that getting into dangerous areas is half the battle, maintaining full faith in the winger’s attacking instincts.
"With the national team, I have seen he has had a couple of good situations to score; he hasn't scored, but I want him to be there," he added.
Barcola to lead the line?
With Isak and Gakpo sidelined, Barcola could be thrust into an unfamiliar central attacking role this weekend. While he has built his reputation tearing down the flanks, Iraola is confident the versatile attacker has the tactical intelligence to operate as a makeshift number nine.
"He is a top player for us. I think he can play in any position up front," Iraola stated. "He probably has played more as a left winger but has played a little bit as a striker, has played even more as a right winger. I think he can cover the three positions up front."
Concluding his strong endorsement of the summer arrival, the manager simply noted: "He's a super valuable player for us."
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City cloud looms over Anfield
Sunday’s blockbuster fixture carries immense weight on and off the pitch. Manchester City arrive on Merseyside boasting a flawless league record, but they are also navigating a storm of controversy. This weekend marks their first match since an independent commission found the club guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial rules. While City deny any wrongdoing and are appealing the verdict, the off-field drama adds incredible tension to an already massive fixture.
Iraola is fully aware of the challenge, urging his side to rise to the occasion in front of a packed home crowd. "Every game is an exciting game," he noted. "We are playing at home at Anfield against City who is top of the league right now. They have won all of their games and I think we will go for the game. I think it will be quite an open game and we have to be ready and also use the help from our supporters and I hope we are at the level of the game that's going to be high."
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