Andoni Iraola joins Barcelona legend Xavi on shortlist of giant Serie A club but Crystal Palace still in frame to hire Bournemouth boss

The 43-year-old manager remains determined to assess his future before committing to his next professional project after opting against a contract extension on the south coast.

Reflecting on his emotional departure after securing a notable sixth-place finish, Iraola said: “The Champagne is in the changing room, we were celebrating like we should. I enjoyed every second with the fans, with the players, it is so nice to finish like this and to have something to celebrate. I have seen a lot of people who have supported me these three years.

"It’s half term for the kids, I will stay in Bournemouth until July. I will celebrate with the staff, I will go home at least for one week and take my time to make this decision.”