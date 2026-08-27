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Adhe Makayasa

Ex-Man Utd star Ander Herrera fulfills 'the last dream' as he explains dropping to Spanish third tier for Real Zaragoza

A. Herrera
Real Zaragoza
Primera Federacion
Manchester United
Premier League

Former Manchester United star Ander Herrera has revealed that dropping down to the Spanish third tier with Real Zaragoza fulfills the last dream of his career. The 37-year-old midfielder returned to his boyhood club on a free transfer from Boca Juniors, choosing to play for free and donate his salary to help lead his hometown team back to glory.

  • Herrera returns to Zaragoza

    The experienced midfielder has officially returned to Zaragoza after 15 years playing across the globe. Herrera left Boca this summer to ply his trade in the Spanish third tier. The bold move was made purely to help revive Los Blanquillos following years of financial turmoil and successive relegations.

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    Spaniard closes career circle

    The 37-year-old insisted that returning to La Romareda represents the ultimate dream of his professional career.

    Explaining his decision to BBC Sport, Herrera said: "This is probably the last dream that I wanted to make come true. To come back home, to the place where I grew up, that gave me the opportunity to be professional - not only in football, also as a human being. And I still have the passion, I still have the desire. I still have that love for football and to do it at home is the best way to end up in my career. In Spain, we say closing the circle."

    Herrera also highlighted his commitment to donating his salary to the club's foundation: "I don't need a contract. I have a very successful career. I have taken care of my money. I can give this present to myself. To put that shirt on... for free because I wanted to help my club, my team, my city. It's something that I wanted to do. It's something that I am able to do and it's something that makes me feel so proud to be able to be here just to help. I am not thinking about money or contracts. I feel a privilege to be able to do that."

  • Veterans target club revival

    Zaragoza have endured difficult times since their relegation from La Liga in the 2012-13 campaign, eventually tumbling down to the Spanish third tier.

    Discussing the club's revival mission, the former Athletic Club star added: "It has been so sad, of course, for all us Zaragozistas. Real Zaragoza belong to Europe, they belong to compete for trophies, to be fighting with the biggest clubs in Spain and in Europe.

    "I want to put my quality, my experience and my passion to try to help my team to come back where I think we belong. But since the first day I came, I don't want to talk too much about the past. We have been talking too much about what we have done wrong.

    "It's always killing our minds why that happened, always thinking about negative things. Let's stop crying about what happened in the past. Let's build on the future. Let's come every day to training with a smile."

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    Gruelling promotion quest begins

    Herrera is set to make his emotional debut this weekend when Zaragoza travel to face Gimnastic de Tarragona. The veteran midfielder's match sharpness will be tested immediately in the demanding environment of the Spanish third tier. His vast top-level European experience will be vital in guiding the squad through a gruelling campaign towards Segunda Division promotion.

Premier League
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Manchester United
MUN
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Primera Federacion
Gimnastic crest
Gimnastic
GIM
Real Zaragoza crest
Real Zaragoza
RZA