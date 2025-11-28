Americans Abroad: Crystal Palace's Chris Richards aims to prove he's elite against Manchester United as concern rises over Christian Pulisic's AC Milan status

Another weekend, another batch of storylines to latch onto. Life for Americans playing abroad remains a chaotic, ever-shifting universe - but right now, the stars are shining.

This slate could bring more of the same. Chris Richards is the headliner as Crystal Palace take on Manchester United, while Christian Pulisic’s status looms over everything, with the American star potentially set to miss more time through injury. And then there are the others. Ricardo Pepi continues his hunt for minutes at PSV, and a cluster of No. 9s across Europe will look to make their case at a moment when Folarin Balogun has hit a rough patch in front of goal.

GOAL US previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend...