Americans Abroad: Tactics and trends - Fulham's Antonee Robinson already back to his best as Yunus Musah makes rare start for Atalanta

There was a vital name on Atalanta's most recent team sheet, at least for USMNT fans. Musah was in the starting XI for only the third time this season and first since September, and when that happens, a player must show what they can do and why they deserve more chances.

Musah arguably did that with his performance against Genoa. It started well early, as Genoa saw a player sent off in the third minute, freeing up the American and the Atalanta midfield quite a bit. Musah responded well. He played all 90 minutes, completed 93 percent of his passes, had seven passes into the final third, and had two successful dribbles. There were a few good moments and a few driving runs forward. That's what any team playing the USMNT midfielder will expect out of him.

“I'm really happy," Musah said postgame. " I've been waiting for this moment for a while. I was as happy as if it was my debut. I hope to continue like this now."

The big question is what this means going forward. Since joining Atalanta on loan from Milan, Musah has essentially been non-existent and glued to the bench. Might that change just before January, when Milan could theoretically recall him? Atalanta have one more game left in 2025, a clash with Inter. If Musah starts, it'll be a clear sign that the club actually does have a plan for him. If not, the Genoa game will have been a rare exception in a season that hasn't gone as planned.