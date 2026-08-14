Americans Abroad: Ricardo Pepi aims to help PSV rebound, AC Milan's Yunus Musah aims to continue impressing Ruben Amorim against Manchester United

Soccer never stops, and the very brief break between arguably the most dramatic World Cup of all time and the start of the European club season is nearing its conclusion.

The Dutch, Scottish and Croatian leagues are already underway, with La Liga joining the mix this weekend. That means several U.S. stars are back in action, while others are preparing to begin new campaigns. As a new World Cup cycle begins, members of the USMNT squad have an opportunity to show why they should remain involved. For those who were either too young to make the cut or whose form wasn’t up to snuff, this represents a fresh start.

Yunus Musah, for example, was once considered a key USMNT player but has struggled to find consistent playing time in Italy. Under new manager Ruben Amorim, he is getting another chance to prove himself during preseason. Then there’s Ricardo Pepi, who probably should have left the Eredivisie after last season but remains at PSV - for now. After the Dutch champions failed to get off the mark in their season opener, Pepi and Sergino Dest will be tasked with helping Peter Bosz’s side get back on track. If they cannot, the pressure will quickly begin building in Eindhoven.

Those are just some of the stories to follow. GOAL previews the main storylines involving Americans abroad this weekend.