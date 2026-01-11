Americans Abroad: Ricardo Pepi injury delivers USMNT blow as Chris Richards' Palace suffers historic loss to Macclesfield

It should have been a perfect moment for Ricardo Pepi. Instead, it became a worrying one for the USMNT.

It began with a tidy finish - a very Pepi goal, timed well and contorted just enough to turn the ball into an empty net. But on the landing, it went wrong. The forward braced himself with his arm, and it gave out. The images didn’t look good. The update was worse: Pepi will require surgery and is expected to miss two months, putting his place in the USMNT’s March friendlies in doubt.

Elsewhere, the good news was limited. Chris Richards made a return, sure, but will forever be associated with a historic loss after Crystal Palace fell to non-league Macclesfield.

And then there was controversy from Josh Sargent, who texted his manager to inform him that he had no intention of playing with transfer talk heating up. Yet Joe Scally impressed, and Folarin Balogun also found the net, redeeming what would have been an immensely disappointing weekend for American stars.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.