With soon-to-be new USMNT coach looming over all, Pulisic and top American stars were back in action in Europe

There was great anticipation to the first weekend of the return of European soccer. The summer was longer, or shorter, than anyone could have expected. Over a month-and-a-half since the USMNT's Copa America exit, the faces of the U.S. program were finally playing again at club level. Weeks of waiting. Finally.

And then midweek .... kaboom. Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on his way to replace Gregg Berhalter, and suddenly, all the U.S. players had to be feeling the weight of the news. There's a feeling of excitement and anticipation, but also a feeling of pressure. This team is changing, and it's changing very soon.

Pochettino's shadow hung over just about everything USMNT-related to the opening European weekend. Top stars will know their places are no longer as secure as they once were. Youngsters will feel like these next few weeks will be their big chance to prove who they are. Those on the fringes are back in the picture. Everything is up for grabs again as the USMNT will begin again under the cleanest of slates.

It's all just starting to get going on the club level, but there's no time to waste, is there? Roster spots are there to be earned, transfers are there to be sealed and, for the first time in years, there's a soon-to-be USMNT manager to impress. It's going to be a wild two-year ride and, technically, it hasn't even started yet.

With that said, GOAL takes a look at the big storylines and takeaways from Americans abroad over the weekend.