GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including several USMNT players seeing seasons smashed

With just a few weeks left in the season, everything is starting to take shape. The contenders are fighting, the pretenders have fallen out of races and those remaining are figuring out just what that fight will require. We've reached the business end of the season and, for the Americans playing in Europe this weekend, business was rough.

Several U.S. men's national team stars saw their seasons smashed. Christian Pulisic and Milan tripped over yet another crucial hurdle. Josh Sargent scored, but couldn't spare Norwich from what was effectively a season-ending defeat. Similar for Gianluca Busio, whose late goal wasn't enough to give Venezia the smallest bit of breathing room in the relegation race.

Busio and Venezia, at least, have so much left to play for. Sargent and Pulisic? Less so after rough defeats.

This isn't all doom and gloom, though, as several rising stars impressed. Kevin Paredes made a long-anticipated return, and he made an instant impact for Wolfsburg. His Olympic teammate, Paxten Aaronson, got a goal of his own in a beatdown of Ajax. John Tolkin stepped up, as did Aidan Morris. It was a good weekend for most young stars on the fringes of the national team.

With a few weeks left in the season, several Americans will have plenty to play for - while others will now be looking towards summer. GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.