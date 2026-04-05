Americans Abroad: Brenden Aaronson powers Leeds to FA Cup semifinal as Monaco's Folarin Balogun scores stunner to dent Tim Weah's Marseille Champions League hopes

Name a player who has had as topsy-turvy a season as Aaronson has had. We’ll wait.
The 24-year-old opened the 2025-26 Premier League campaign under real scrutiny, with fans and media questioning whether he had the quality to stick at this level. A slow start did little to quiet that noise. Leeds looked headed for a relegation fight, and both Aaronson and manager Daniel Farke had their futures under the microscope.
Then, things flipped. Late December into early January brought Aaronson’s best stretch of the season - three goals and an assist in four games, a run that briefly changed the conversation around him. The end product hasn’t followed since, but something else has: trust from the fans. Aaronson has locked down a role in a Leeds side now sitting 15th and outperforming expectations, with his relentless work rate no longer dismissed as empty running, but valued for what it brings.
That quality showed again in what may be Leeds’ biggest result of the season. Introduced in the 38th minute for the injured Anton Stach, Aaronson made his mark without ever finding the scoresheet. He covered almost every blade of grass, as his heat map from FotMob would indicate. More importantly, he won the penalty that Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted to make it 2-0. West Ham’s late collapse forced extra time, but Aaronson’s contribution ensured Leeds had something to hold onto.
From there, he delivered again. Aaronson stepped up and converted Leeds’ second penalty in the shootout, helping secure a 4-2 win and a place in the semifinals.
The numbers won’t jump off the page - four goals and three assists - but that undersells his season. Aaronson has carved out a role, earned trust, and become a piece Leeds rely on. With just a year left on his deal after this campaign, the question now is whether the club rewards that growth.