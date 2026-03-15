A goal from Gustav Isaksen halts Milan’s charge for top spot. The Rossoneri lost 0-1 at the Olimpico against Lazio, with the Dane’s goal in the 26th minute of the first half proving decisive as it distanced Allegri’s side from Inter: yesterday the Nerazzurri had drawn 1-1 against Atalanta, but Milan’s defeat still sees them extend their lead by a point, with Chivu’s side now eight points clear of the Rossoneri. Milan have lost after two consecutive wins against Cremonese and in the derby against Inter; their next match will be at San Siro against Torino, whilst Inter will play in Florence against Vanoli’s side.
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Ambrosini after Lazio v Milan: "Are the Rossoneri title contenders? They’re closer to fifth place than first"
Analysing the Lazio v Milan match in the DAZN studios, former Rossoneri midfielder Massimo Ambrosini had this to say about the defeat suffered by Allegri’s side, which could now be definitively out of the Scudetto race: “It’s not impossible to get back into the Scudetto race, but after what happened tonight, it’s certainly very difficult. As things stand, Milan are closer to fifth place than to first. And now, more than ever, regardless of comments and prospects, Allegri’s side must focus on securing qualification for next season’s Champions League.”
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