'He's amazing, I love him' - Brad Pitt reveals he's a Lionel Messi fan after being blown away by Argentina star at World Cup 2022

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has revealed that he is a Lionel Messi fan and has opened up how the Argentina captain's showing at the 2022 World Cup. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner did exactly what was expected of him all his career as he led La Albiceleste to their third world title. The 'Fight Club' star revealed his admiration for Inter Miami's captain.

