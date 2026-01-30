Amadou Onana makes huge Aston Villa exit admission with 'transfer to world class club' statement

Onana has outlined his long-term career ambitions, confirming that he intends to play for one of the game's elite sides in the future. The 24-year-old was speaking in an interview with Het Nieuwsbladwhere he was asked directly if he envisions himself playing for one of the top five clubs in the world.

"Yes, I think one day I'll make a transfer to a club that is world-class," Onana said. "That is really a career goal. I am 24 and feel that I have become more mature. In the past months, I have played my best football ever."

The midfielder also provided context on his decision to move to Villa Park in July 2024, revealing that he turned down other significant opportunities at the time. "After my period at Everton, I already had contact with top clubs," Onana explained. "Ultimately, I chose Aston Villa because I thought it was the right step at that moment."