The frustration extended far beyond the refereeing, with Lisandro Martinez delivering a blistering post-match interview. The Argentina defender pointed the finger directly at director of football Jason Wilcox over the club’s summer transfer business.

"Really poor [performance], really poor," a furious Martinez said. "I have to control myself a lot but sometimes it’s a reflection of the mirror of how is our club at the moment. We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, from up, to be more players to compete because many, many teams bring many players as well. Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today."

When pushed on whether United currently possess a squad capable of competing in the Champions League, the centre-back doubled down on his criticism of the boardroom.

He added: "I expect more, honestly. I expect more [investment]. Yeah, 100 per cent. I expect more from our technical director. We have to be honest and also as players we have to do more, but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night."



