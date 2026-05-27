'Am I worth that price?' - Liverpool-bound Jeremy Jacquet opens up on pressure of £60m transfer fee ahead of Rennes exit

The Rennes defender, who does not turn 21 until July, agreed a move in February with Liverpool paying £55m up front plus a further £5m in add-ons, which would make him the 10th most expensive French player in history. Despite the eyes of the world watching his every move, the youngster is eager to prove that the Reds were right to invest so heavily in his potential after just 31 senior appearances in Ligue 1.

"I won't say it [his decision] was a quick one, because I took my time with this big step but I quickly saw myself at Liverpool," he told French newspaper Ouest-France. "I'll be 21 in July. For me, there's the sporting project and the personal project. At my age, I prioritise the sporting side. I'm focused on football."