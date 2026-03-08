From Alyssa Thompson’s brilliance to Olivia Moultrie’s quiet tournament - USWNT Stock Up, Stock Down after eighth SheBelieves Cup title

The U.S. Women’s National Team made a statement on Saturday night, lifting their eighth SheBelieves Cup title at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Emma Hayes’ side beat Argentina, Canada and Colombia to win the tournament, finishing with three victories and three clean sheets while extending their shutout streak to seven matches.

Chelsea forward Alyssa Thompson delivered the defining moment of the tournament, scoring the late winner against Colombia to seal the title. The 20-year-old is enjoying a breakout stretch on both sides of the Atlantic, recently being named the London Football Awards’ Women’s Young Player of the Year after scoring six goals for Chelsea this season.

Even with the perfect record, Hayes still saw both progress and areas for growth.

“I think the performances in SheBelieves reflect that there were some really good moments and some not quite,” Hayes said. “But I told the team that winning major things requires different qualities. We’ve shown we can win when we’re not at our best. We’ve shown versatility, depth, and maturity.”

With the tournament wrapped up, the USWNT now turns its attention to a trio of matches against longtime rival Japan next month.

So after three matches, rotating lineups and several standout moments - whose stock rose, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look.