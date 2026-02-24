(C)Getty Images
Alvaro Arbeloa picks Kylian Mbappe's greatest strength as Real Madrid boss praises 'game-changer' ahead of Champions League clash
Arbeloa backs Mbappe to decide the tie
Addressing the media in the build-up to the European tie, the Madrid boss was adamant that the former Paris Saint-Germain man remains the ultimate difference-maker for his side. Arbeloa stated: "Kylian is ready to play tomorrow, which... at this point, that's the most important thing. Of course, he's been here for several weeks and... and everyone knows that, well... above all, and what I wanted to emphasize is the commitment he's showing. With his teammates, with his team, with his coach, with the club, with his fans. I think it's very important to highlight the huge effort Kylian is making. That he's trying to help us on the field. He's a game-changer. I think any defender, when they face him, knows that he can decide a match with any action. And... and well... he's ready for tomorrow, we're sure to need him, and he'll have a great game."
Mbappe overcomes fitness hurdles for Benfica
Fitness concerns have also hung over Mbappe in recent weeks, specifically ongoing knee issues that saw him sit out the domestic victory over Real Sociedad. Despite the niggles, the 25-year-old has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure he is available for the biggest stage. Arbeloa notably praised the player's dedication to the cause, confirming that his star man has successfully passed the necessary hurdles to lead the line on Wednesday night.
The former defender does not expect much to change regarding his side as they head into the second leg. Asked what he expects from his team this week, he said: "One very similar to the one in Lisbon. That’s what I want and hope for."
The intelligence of a world-class number nine
Questions have persisted regarding whether Mbappe's best position remains out wide or through the middle, with some critics suggesting he lacks the instincts of a natural number nine. However, Arbeloa pointed to the player's movement and statistical output as proof that he is executing exactly what is required. The manager was glowing in his appraisal of the forward's footballing IQ, insisting that there is no identity crisis when it comes to the French captain's role in the final third.
Arbeloa doubled down on his defence, telling reporters: "I don't know, I don't think Mbappe's problem is scoring goals, or how he does it. Obviously, on the pitch you have to make decisions. And I think if I had to highlight one quality of Kylian Mbappe, even though he has many very good ones, I think he's a very intelligent player and person. He knows very well where to move. And... of course there will be situations where spaces can open up in the box. Where we need not only Kylian, but other players to be able to get there, like what happened to us in Pamplona. But come on, I think Kylian knows perfectly well what he has to do on the pitch and you only have to look at his stats to understand that he does it well."
Demanding action in the fight against racism
The atmosphere surrounding the match remains tense following the alleged racial abuse of Vinicius Junior by Gianluca Prestianni in Lisbon. Arbeloa concluded by urging UEFA to turn their rhetoric into reality
"We have a great opportunity to mark a turning point in the fight against racism. UEFA, which has always been a champion of this fight against racism, has the opportunity to do more than just leave it as a slogan, or a nice banner before matches. And let's hope - or rather, I hope - that they seize this opportunity," he said.
