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'We can be very difficult to beat!' - Alvaro Arbeloa hails Fulham response at Anfield and opens up on 'special' Liverpool return
Arbeloa finds his defensive groove
Arbeloa cut a satisfied figure on the touchline as he watched his side produce a resilient display to earn a point against his former club - their first point of the season after opening with three straight defeats against Chelsea, Sunderland, and Crystal Palace. Having struggled in those opening weeks of the campaign, the Cottagers displayed a renewed sense of defensive organisation to frustrate Andoni Iraola's men.
Speaking after the stalemate, Arbeloa expressed his pride in the tactical discipline shown by his players. 'I'm happy because of the point but also for the performance of my players, in this stadium against a very big team - we're happy,' Arbeloa told BBC Match of the Day. 'After the Crystal Palace game, my players realised where the problem is and we fixed it. Today we were more balanced and played really, really well and we controlled the counter-attacks of Liverpool.'
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Tactical discipline pays dividends
The result leaves Iraola with just one domestic victory since replacing Arne Slot in the summer - a 2-0 win over newly promoted Ipswich Town - alongside three league draws. Crucially, the stalemate also marked Liverpool's fourth consecutive Premier League draw at home, a dismal streak the club hasn't experienced in 15 years.
Arbeloa highlighted the steady progression he has seen within the group despite the lack of positive results prior to the trip to Merseyside. 'We played well against Chelsea and Crystal Palace and we lost, but we did many things well and we have to keep doing these things well,' he explained. 'Today, against a really good team, we improved and have been working really hard this week. I know it's really difficult when you aren't winning games to tell the supporters that we're doing things well and deserve more. We can be a very difficult team to beat.'
A special Anfield homecoming
For Arbeloa, the afternoon was about more than just the tactical battle; it was a return to the stadium where he spent two-and-a-half years as a dependable full-back during the Rafa Benitez era. The warm reception from the home crowd was not lost on the Fulham boss, who admitted that the emotional connection to the club remains strong.
'I'm happy to be back at Anfield, a very special stadium for me with these supporters,' Arbeloa concluded. 'It was my first time here since leaving the club and hopefully I will be back again.'
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Looking ahead to West Ham and Manchester United
Arbeloa will be hoping this hard-fought point provides the spark his side needs to kickstart their campaign and claim their first win of the season. Next up for Fulham is a high-profile clash against Manchester United at home on Sunday, though they must first navigate a crucial Carabao Cup third-round tie away to West Ham on Tuesday.
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