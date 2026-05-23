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Alvaro Arbeloa says Dani Carvajal is 'what a Real Madrid player should be' as coach bids farewell to 'special and unique' full-back
The ultimate symbol of Real Madrid
In an emotional final press conference, Arbeloa did not hold back in his admiration for Carvajal. The full-back, who has been a mainstay in the Madrid defence for over a decade, is set to be honoured during the upcoming clash with Athletic Club as he prepares to leave the club. Arbeloa believes the defender’s journey from the youth academy to the first team makes him a standout figure in the club's modern era.
Arbeloa said at a press conference: "Dani Carvajal is a symbol of what a Real Madrid player should be. He is a homegrown player; he laid the first stone, which makes him a special and unique player. He is a source of pride for all Madridistas. He will start against Bilbao, and I am sure that when I substitute him so that they can give him a tribute, everyone will stand up. He will have a beautiful memory of tomorrow and of what he has done at Madrid for so many years."
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A fond farewell to Real Madrid
Arbeloa offered a deeply emotional confirmation that, just like Carvajal, his tenure at the helm of the first team is coming to an end. Reflecting on his lifelong connection to the club, the caretaker manager expressed hope that this exit is merely a temporary hiatus rather than a permanent goodbye.
"I hope it’s a see you later because this will always be my home," Arbeloa stated. "I have belonged to Real Madrid for 20 years in many different roles, and it will always be my home. The clash against Bilbao will be my last game with Real Madrid; I don’t know if it will be the last one of my career."
Ruling out a backroom role under Mourinho
With heavy speculation mounting over his immediate future and a potential role alongside José Mourinho should the Portuguese tactician return to the Bernabéu dugout, Arbeloa decisively shut down any possibility of joining his former manager's staff.
"I’m not here to talk about possibilities. Mou has a fantastic staff and is well-surrounded," Arbeloa clarified. "If he comes to Madrid, he will do so with his own coaching team; there is zero chance that I will be with him. From Monday, it will be my turn to think about what is best for me. I have taken the leap and improved a lot over these four months."
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Firing back at Laporta
The press conference took a sharp administrative turn when Arbeloa was asked to address recent controversial remarks made by Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who has issued a defiant response to Florentino Perez, describing the Real Madrid chief’s recent accusations regarding the Negreira case as "grotesque".
The Real Madrid manager fiercely defended his club’s institutional stance, shifting the focus firmly back to the ongoing investigation surrounding refereeing integrity in Spanish football.
"I give very little importance to Laporta's words; I think we have always been very clear," Arbeloa fired back. "I understand he is referring to the Negreira case, and we continue to wait for a resolution. We still have the same feeling of seeing Madrid players bleeding on the pitch without fouls being called, and it is our responsibility to keep denouncing it."