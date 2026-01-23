Alvaro Arbeloa admits he's powerless in Real Madrid's contract talks with Vinicius Jr as Saudi links emerge again

The Madrid boss has found himself immediately thrust into the centre of one of European football’s most delicate sagas. Vinicius has seen his contract renewal talks frozen since last summer, a situation that has cast a long shadow over the season. While reports suggest the Brazilian’s stance has softened following the departure of former manager Xabi Alonso, no official progress has been made, leaving the door ajar for speculation regarding interest from the Saudi Pro League to resurface.

When pressed on whether he could influence the situation, Arbeloa offered a candid admission of his limitations. The former full-back made it clear that while his desire is to keep the winger, the negotiations are being handled far above his pay grade.

“It’s not up to me, it’s a matter for the club and the player,” Arbeloa told the press, distancing himself from the boardroom politics. However, he did not hide his admiration for the player, adding: “Of course, I hope he continues to make history here.”