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Man Utd on high alert as Bayern Munich set asking price for Alphonso Davies
Premier League giants circle Bayern star
United have reportedly identified Bayern defender Davies as a primary transfer target, as per Fussball News. The Red Devils are eager to inject more attacking impetus into their left flank, and the Canadian international perfectly fits that specific profile.
However, United are certainly not alone in their admiration for the explosive full-back. Premier League rivals Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all closely monitoring the situation in Bavaria as they consider defensive reinforcements.
Spanish heavyweights Madrid and Barcelona also remain long-term admirers of the speedster. The intense competition for his signature across Europe could spark a massive bidding war in the upcoming transfer window.
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Bayern establish clear valuation for Davies
Despite the swirling transfer rumours, interested clubs face a tough negotiation process to secure the left-back. Bayern are reportedly demanding a fee between €60 million and €65m for the 25-year-old, significantly higher than his estimated €45m market value.
The Bundesliga side could be tempted to open serious negotiations if an initial offer of around €50m is successfully tabled. The final terms and performance-related add-ons would then play a crucial role in securing a definitive agreement.
At present, Bayern have received no official bids for their star defender. The current interest remains strictly limited to preliminary scouting assignments and informal discussions through various intermediaries.
Contract extension strengthens Munich position
Bayern hold a commanding position at the negotiating table ahead of any potential talks. Davies committed his future to the club by signing a lucrative contract extension in early 2025, which securely ties him to the Allianz Arena until June 2030.
Nevertheless, the German side might still be genuinely open to a lucrative sale. The player's previous injury record and the intense competition for starting places within the Bayern squad could heavily influence their long-term strategic planning.
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What's next for Davies?
A sudden departure from Munich does not appear completely imminent, but a massive formal offer could quickly change the entire landscape. Elite clubs across Europe are acutely aware of the fluid situation and possess the financial muscle to seriously test Bayern's resolve.
For now, Davies will remain firmly focused on his immediate duties with Bayern. He will aim to continue delivering standout performances to help his side secure major domestic and European silverware.
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