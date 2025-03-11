AS Roma v Como - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

All smiles for Dele Alli! Ex-Tottenham midfielder revels in training victory as he nears Como debut - over two years since his last senior appearance

D. AlliComoSerie A

Dele Alli was all smiles after helping some of his Como team-mates come out on top in a training exercise as he inches closer to a first-team debut.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Dele joined Como after leaving Everton
  • Awaiting first-team debut for Serie A side
  • Enjoyed training victory with his team-mates
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match