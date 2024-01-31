All completed Inter Miami transfers in 2024 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Inter Miami transfers in the 2024 season so far.

2023 was a thrilling and historic year for Inter Miami, as they secured their first piece of official silverware in the form of the 2023 Leagues Cup, inspired by the arrival of a certain Lionel Messi straight off the back of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Arguably the most hyped move in Major League Soccer history, it brought unparalleled attention not only to David Beckham's co-owned side but to the entire league.

The Argentine star delivered plenty of summer drama, scoring 11 goals over a 12-game unbeaten streak to help lead Miami to the Leagues Cup title and a U.S. Open final appearance. The Herons, under new coach Tata Martino, went from a franchise unable to buy a victory to an invincible side that just could not stop winning at that point.

However, by failing to win any of their last six MLS matches, the Herons were swiftly eliminated from post-season contention, finishing second from bottom in the Eastern Conference standings and 27th overall, partly due to a raft of injuries to key players, including Messi.

Nevertheless, head coach Martino has already started looking ahead to the 2024 MLS season, with top transfer target and former Barcelona goal-machine Luis Suarez already snapped up from Brazilian side Gremio. With a full pre-season schedule and a steady flow of transfer rumours, expect some movement both ways at the DRV PNK Stadium in the weeks ahead.

GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Inter Miami transfers in the ongoing 2024 season below.