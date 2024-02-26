Alisha Lehmann enjoys a night out in Marbella as Aston Villa star prepares for international duty with Switzerland

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeAlisha Lehmann enjoys a night out in Marbella as Aston Villa star prepares for international duty with SwitzerlandAlisha LehmannAston Villa WomenWSLWomen's footballSwitzerlandAston Villa star Alisha Lehmann enjoyed a night out in Marbella as she took a break from international duty.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLehmann enjoyed night out in MarbellaScored in Switzerland's win over PolandWill face Poland again on Tuesday