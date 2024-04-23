Alisha Lehmann to Liga MX?! Three Mexican clubs 'negotiating' shock transfer deal for Aston Villa star - with WSL in real danger of losing major asset
Alisha Lehmann could be set for a shock Aston Villa exit with reports suggesting that several Mexican clubs are in for the Women's Super League star.
- Lehmann linked with shock Aston Villa exit
- Three Mexican clubs interested in Swiss star
- 2023 Liga MX Femenil champions leading the race