Aston Villa v Blackburn Rovers - FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup
Soham Mukherjee

'Miss you so much!' - Alisha Lehmann issues wholesome message to ex-Aston Villa co-star Rachel Daly

A. LehmannR. DalyWomen's footballAston Villa WomenWSLJuventusSerie A Femminile

Alisha Lehmann sent a wholesome message to ex-Aston Villa co-star Rachel Daly on her birthday and admitted to missing her "so much".

  • Lehmann & Daly share a close bond
  • The duo had a sensational chemistry at Villa
  • Lehmann remembered to send her birthday greetings
