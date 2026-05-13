Algeria squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Algeria are back at the World Cup for the first time in 12 years and have a squad packed full of exciting talent for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Fennecs went all the way to the last 16 back in 2014 and came close to causing a huge upset by dumping out Germany. Die Mannschaft eventually prevailed 2-1 after extra-time, but Algeria’s performances at the tournament will live long in the memory.

Vladimir Petkovic’s side will now be aiming to make more memories this time around and will have their eyes on making it out of a group that also includes defending champions Argentina as well as Austria and Jordan.

Ahead of the 2026 showpiece, GOAL takes a look at the possible squad that could travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico.