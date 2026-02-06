Getty/GOAL
Alexis Mac Allister reveals simple message Arne Slot gave at Liverpool team meeting as Premier League champions fight to save season
Slot's 'both boxes' demand sparks scoring spree
The mood around Anfield has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent weeks. Liverpool endured a disastrous start to the season that saw them fall far behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race, seeing pressure build on coach Slot. However, the Reds have lost just one of their last 16 matches - a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth before last week's ruthless 6-0 demolition of Qarabag in the Champions League, followed by a clinical 4-1 hammering of Newcastle, restored confidence that the they have finally rediscovered their swagger.
According to Mac Allister, this turnaround was no accident. Speaking to the club's official website, the World Cup winner revealed that a specific tactical meeting served as the catalyst.
"The manager had a really good meeting where he said that we needed to improve in both boxes," Mac Allister explained. "That’s what we wanted and I think we showed it in the last two games. We were more aggressive, we pressed a little bit more, and we showed that 'punch' that was missing. It is about being consistent now, which is going to be key."
- AFP
The lethal partnership of Wirtz and Ekitike
Central to Liverpool's resurgence has been the blossoming relationship between summer arrivals Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike. The duo have begun to exhibit a solid understanding that defences have struggled to maintain in recent weeks. Wirtz appears to have shaken off his underwhelming performances in the first half of the season to provide a much-needed spark, while Ekitike has added a dimension of pace that had been missing for large parts of the campaign.
Mac Allister was effusive in his praise for the pair, who have combined for six goals this season. "I think they complement each other really well. They are both big talents and I think everyone can see their quality," the Argentine said. "We can notice that they love to play one-twos and these kind of things, which is really good because they can generate goals and assists in just a moment like this [clicks fingers]. So, I'm really pleased for them. I think they are showing how good they are. But as I said, I think as a team we still need to improve and that's what we want."
Avenging the Etihad and the Anfield factor
The resurgence could not have come at a better time, with Manchester City set to arrive at Anfield this Sunday for a clash that feels like a crossroads for both clubs. Liverpool are desperate to avenge the 3-0 defeat they suffered at the Etihad Stadium back in November, a result that Mac Allister admits was a low point in their title defence. "We feel like we are in a much better moment than the beginning of the season," he insisted. "We have improved quite a lot since that game in Manchester."
The "Anfield factor" is expected to play a massive role in Sunday's late kick-off. With Pep Guardiola’s side appearing unusually fragile and navigating what many believe to be the final months of a legendary era, Liverpool sense blood. The squad enters the tie refreshed after a rare midweek break, a luxury that Mac Allister believes has been vital for their mental preparation. "Having time to rest and train properly has been good for the brain," he added. "At Anfield, with our fans behind us, everything becomes a little bit easier. We know how much this game means."
- AFP
Fighting to save the title defence
While Liverpool currently sit sixth in the table, the gap to the Champions League places is narrowing, and the dream of a successful title defence remains mathematically alive.
"We knew this season was going to be different after the success we had last year," Mac Allister concluded. "It’s been a period of transition, but Arne came here with very good ideas. For me, it’s about keeping on improving because that’s what we need to do if we want to win something." If the Reds can maintain their newfound aggression, the 2025/26 season might yet have a golden ending.
