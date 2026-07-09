Only in May, Putellas was part of the Barcelona side which downed Lyon - another club owned by Kang - in the Champions League final, by a remarkable 4-0 scoreline. It completed a quadruple for the Blaugrana, providing Putellas with the perfect high to end her 14-year stay in Catalunya on, while also offering a real boost to her hopes of a third Ballon d'Or. She will be the favourite to pick up that accolade in October, when the award ceremony is hosted in London, of all places.
Putellas isn't be the only big name through the door at London City this summer, too. Mapi Leon, her team-mate at Barca and also with Spain, is set to arrive to add world-class quality to the defence, while Mary Earps, the former England goalkeeper, has already signed to bolster a position that needed attention. Nicole Anyomi is also a welcome addition in attack, after 13 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga last term. It's going to be the transfer window in which London City make the biggest statement yet when it comes to their ambition and intent.
But with all of these players into their 30s now, bar Anyomi, it feels like a slightly different approach from the club. Previously, younger prospects made up the bulk of the recruitment, even if some more established and experienced names were sprinkled in. So what does this shift represent for London City? And will it help the club make that next leap, to become a serious contender for silverware and put them among the true title challengers in the Women's Super League?