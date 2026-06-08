Alexia Putellas to the WSL! Two-time Ballon d'Or winner agrees personal terms with London City Lionesses after Barcelona departure

Putellas has been linked with a move to London City for a while now, with speculation surrounding her future ongoing for several months before her departure from Barca was confirmed. The midfielder's contract was up for renewal this summer but she chose not to stay in Catalunya, with her instead looking for a new challenge and experience after so long with the Blaugrana.

It has been widely reported that Putellas has wanted to join a club that could not become a rival of Barca, with interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all rebuffed, according to Mundo Deportivo, which also reported that the player declined interest from Central America and Saudi Arabia.

There was a suggestion that a move to the NWSL could be a possibility but London City Lionesses have always felt like the front-runner and now, the Guardian reports that Putellas has indeed agreed personal terms with the English club.