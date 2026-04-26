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Why Alexander Isak feels like he is ‘finding form’ after netting first Premier League goal at Anfield nearly eight months after record-shattering £125m transfer to Liverpool
Isak breaks Anfield duck
The 26-year-old forward has endured a difficult start to life at Liverpool after completing a British-record £125 million ($169m) move from Newcastle United last August. His progress was stalled by a devastating leg injury in December, but his instinctive finish against the Eagles suggested he is ready to repay the club's massive investment.
Reflecting on his goal, which came from an opportunistic touch on an Alexis Mac Allister strike, Isak said to Liverpool's official website: "I felt like that shot was not going in so I kind of intercepted it and it became a good touch. Then I managed to put it into the back of the net."
Overcoming injury nightmares
The goal was Isak's first since returning from a grueling recovery process that involved surgery for a fibula fracture and ankle damage. Saturday's clash was his fifth appearance since that layoff, and the striker admitted that the struggle to reach 100 per cent fitness has been a mental and physical challenge. After months of rehabilitation, the forward is hopeful this strike signals a turning point: "I’ve been battling getting back to full fitness and obviously scoring a goal is probably the best way to finding your form again. Obviously I’m really happy."
Prior to the match, manager Arne Slot had even suggested that Isak had been playing in "survival mode" rather than operating at his peak. However, with the Swedish star leading the line, Liverpool managed to break down a stubborn Palace side that has historically been difficult to penetrate.
Champions League race intensifies
The victory moved Liverpool into fourth place, opening up an eight-point lead over the chasing pack for Champions League qualification. While headlines were momentarily stolen by Mohamed Salah's hamstring injury, Isak was focused on the collective grit shown by the squad to secure the result.
On the team's performance, Isak noted: "Crystal Palace are a good competitor and never an easy game. I think we played well in big parts of the game and maybe it shouldn’t have had to be that nervy at the end. We played well and really good from the lads as well to manage to get the third. Crystal Palace are one of the most difficult teams to score against and create chances. I think we showed we’ve got the quality – we’ve just got to keep this form."
- AFP
Praise for unlikely heroes
Isak was also quick to credit third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who delivered a standout performance after injuries to Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili forced him into a late-season debut. Woodman's heroics helped preserve the lead during a tense second half before Florian Wirtz eventually sealed the three points deep into stoppage time.
Speaking on Woodman's contribution, Isak said: "I think he did absolutely brilliantly. It’s never easy to come in, especially in a position like him where you have to be ready but it’s not often you get the chance. It’s really big from him to be able to put on a performance like this. I think he deserved a clean sheet. But a really big performance from him. It’s still obviously really tight in the table and anything can happen but I think we’ve put ourselves in a good position to attack these last couple of games."