Alexander Isak agrees personal terms with Liverpool on five-year contract as Premier League champions prepare to submit opening transfer bid for wantaway Newcastle striker
Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has reportedly agreed personal terms with Liverpool on a five-year contract. The Premier League champions will now approach the Magpies with their opening offer for the Sweden international. The Reds have already spent nearly £300 million ($403m) this summer on new signings, including French forward Hugo Ekitike.
- Liverpool agree personal terms with Isak
- Will submit first formal bid to Newcastle
- Isak valued at £150m