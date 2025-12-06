'I expected to do much more' - Alexander Isak makes stark admission on slow Liverpool start but £125m man insists he still isn't fully fit after Newcastle transfer saga

Despite scoring just once in the Premier League this season, Liverpool boss Slot said the Reds are not bringing the best out of the Swedish star and must do all they can to maximise his strengths.

The Dutchman told reporters on Friday: "He is not the only No.9 who suffers in some games from not getting many chances. At this level it’s not like the No.9 is involved in eight, nine, 10 chances every single half. But it is obvious and clear that we want to bring him into more threatening situations. Before we went to only one goal conceded in two games [West Ham and Sunderland] we had a lot of chances. Because we are a little bit more compact and not taking as many risks, we have not been able to create as many chances as all of the games before. It is definitely one of the things on my list of things to improve to get our No.9 more involved in the game and more involved in the final third."

The former Feyenoord manager also said that Isak's match fitness remains an issue and that it is "unrealistic" for him to complete three 90-minute games in a week.

"That’s not the way you want to start your career at Liverpool. It is far, far from an ideal situation but, again, this club doesn’t buy a player for half a year. We bought him for six years," he added.