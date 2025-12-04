Getty Images/Goal
Alex Song insists he would START for Arsenal ahead of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi
From Bastia trialist to Premier League mainstay
Song joined Arsenal in 2005 for just £1 million after arriving on trial from Bastia. Arsene Wenger initially used him as a box-to-box midfielder before gradually transitioning him into a deep-lying No. 6, where he became renowned for threading incisive passes. He made 204 appearances in seven seasons, partnering players such as Cesc Fabregas and Abou Diaby, and developing into a versatile figure capable of filling multiple roles in Wenger’s system. In 2012, Barcelona paid £15 million to secure his services. Song’s first season at Camp Nou brought a LaLiga title, but he soon found himself used primarily as a rotation player. Loan spells at West Ham followed before he embarked on short stints with Rubin Kazan, Sion and finally AS Arta in Djibouti, where he closed out his career.
Song makes a tall claim!
Speaking to ESPN Africa, Song was asked whether he believed he would start for a selection of elite clubs.
"Alex Song would start for these clubs," he said, and then went on to list several European giants, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid and even Arsenal.
Tottenham, however, received the quickest refusal of all: "No. I will never play for Tottenham. Never! It will never happen!"
Arsenal’s midfield renaissance under Arteta
Arteta’s current midfield partnership of Rice and Zubimendi is widely considered one of the Premier League’s best. Arsenal sit comfortably atop the table with only one league defeat so far, holding a five-point lead over Manchester City after 14 matchdays. The Gunners have twice faltered in late-season title races under Arteta, but early signs this year suggest they have learned from those heartbreaks. Zubimendi, signed from Real Sociedad in the summer, has adjusted seamlessly to English football. His reading of the game and intelligent distribution have allowed Arsenal to control matches with authority.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Zubimendi praised Rice’s development: "Once I came here one of the things that motivated me the most was playing with a player like Declan. I think he’s been a good player until this year, but I think this year, from what I see and how happy I see him, I think he’s taking a leap forward so I’m very happy to be able to help him in that regard. And he helps me too. We all know how Declan is. A very complete player, physically, technically, set pieces. And his personality is something that has surprised me. He wants to be a protagonist in the dressing room. And on the pitch for a teammate like me in midfield, I think it’s vital having someone who wants to be the protagonist who wants the ball, who helps you. It’s the perfect complement."
Arteta also spoke about Rice's influence on the team, as he added: "He wants more, the team knows him better, his role is growing around the team. The impact he has on the team it’s huge. I knew him for a long time (before signing) and I knew how he could evolve and change the team. He has certainly done it and probably improved on those expectations."
Gunners maintain momentum in the Premier League
Arsenal’s most recent victory was a composed 2-0 win over Brentford. Mikel Merino opened the scoring before Saka secured the result, restoring the Gunners’ advantage at the summit to five points. The depth and balance added over the summer have given Arsenal a sturdier foundation, and with the club’s attacking talent also flourishing, belief is rising that this may finally be the season they end their long wait for a Premier League crown. Their next challenge comes in the form of a tricky away fixture at Aston Villa on Saturday.
