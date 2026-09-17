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Alvino Hanafi

Blood, sweat & tears! Neil vows battered Lions will give their all in 14-year waiting derby

Millwall vs West Ham United
A. Neil
Millwall
West Ham United
Championship

Millwall manager Alex Neil guaranteed his players will leave everything on the pitch in Saturday's long-awaited 100th Dockers Derby against West Ham United. After a 14-year wait to face their bitter rivals, Neil urged his depleted squad to unleash passion while keeping cool heads at The Den.

  • Neil promises ultimate battle for long-awaited derby

    According to Southwark News, Millwall manager Alex Neil issued a passionate guarantee ahead of Saturday's historic 100th competitive meeting against West Ham United at The Den. Following a 14-year wait for the Dockers Derby to return, the Lions prepare to host their fierce rivals after the Hammers' relegation to the EFL Championship.

    Despite navigating a brutal injury crisis, Neil insisted his players will give every drop of energy for the home supporters.

    The landmark occasion carries immense emotional weight across South East London.

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    Battered Lions ready to fight through physical limits

    Reflecting on his squad's sheer exhaustion following midweek exertion, Neil highlighted the warrior spirit running through his team. He noted that several players suffered cramps and fell to the turf, forcing him to blood academy graduates to see out matches.

    The manager promised that same relentless work ethic will be on display when West Ham arrive.

    "What I will guarantee is our lads will leave absolutely everything on the pitch as they always do," Neil declared. "You could see them all cramping up and falling over, but we'll be ready."

  • Manager challenges West Ham to survive The Den

    Neil openly embraced the immense pressure of the occasion, refusing to downplay the significance of the derby to Millwall's fan base. He expressed eager curiosity over how high-flying West Ham will handle the hostile atmosphere inside The Den.

    Millwall hold the historical upper hand in the fixture, claiming 38 wins to West Ham's 34 across 99 past encounters.

    The Lions aim to use their home cauldron to disrupt the visitors.

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    Cool heads needed amid raw passion

    While demanding fierce passion and fight on the pitch, Neil warned his squad against letting emotions boil over into costly discipline errors. He stressed that tactical discipline remains essential to claiming a signature victory.

    A positive result would provide a monumental boost to Millwall's campaign.

    "There’s going to be a lot of focus, tension, and passion," Neil added. "We need to show the fight the fans desire, but equally that you've got a cool head on the pitch and do the right things."

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Millwall
MIL
West Ham United crest
West Ham United
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