'Didn't know what day it was!' - Alan Shearer rips Arsenal apart for sluggish start to PSG loss but thinks he knows exactly what Gunners need to do to save themselves in Champions League tie

Legendary Premier League forward Alan Shearer has shared his thoughts on Arsenal's 1-0 loss to PSG in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Shearer spoke his mind on Arsenal's first leg loss to PSG

Provided a scathing assessment of Gunners' display

Explained how Mikel Arteta's side can turn the tie around Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱