Alan Shearer explains why Nick Woltemade is a 'problem' for Newcastle & delivers Eddie Howe sack verdict

Newcastle had a dream 2024-25 season, ending their seven-decade-long wait for silverware by clinching the Carabao Cup while finishing fifth in the Premier League to secure Champions League qualification.

However, the Magpies' domestic form has fallen off a cliff this term, with their latest setback coming in the form of a dismal 3-1 defeat at Brentford.

Howe has even questioned the players' mentality on the pitch, saying after another away loss to West Ham at the start of the month: "The dynamism wasn't there. The physicality and the energy were missing. We scored early and could have grabbed hold of the game but we didn’t and let it slip away. It didn't look like a Newcastle team that we've seen in recent seasons. The body language, the collective spirit on the pitch, loads of little things weren’t there. It was a by-product of us just not being where we needed to be mentally."