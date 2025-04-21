Alan Shearer defends 'damaged player' Rasmus Hojlund as Premier League legend insists toiling Man Utd striker has been 'put in really difficult situation'
Premier League legend Alan Shearer has defended Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund, who he claims has been 'put in a really difficult situation'.
- Rasmus Hojlund struggling for form at Man Utd
- Shearer defends Hojlund, whom he thinks is 'damaged'
- Claims Hojlund has been 'put in a really difficult situation'