Young sports media figure Turki Al-Ghamdi weighed in on the news, insisting Al-Nassr would come out on top from any potential swap deal. He doesn't trust Al-Aqidi as a first-choice goalkeeper.

"If the news of the swap deal is true.. Al-Nassr is undoubtedly the biggest winner.. Humam Al-Hammami is one of the best young Saudi talents and a big future awaits him, and he is capable of securing a starting spot at Al-Shabab next season", Al-Ghamdi wrote on his official account on the "X" platform.

"In contrast.. Al-Aqidi is a good goalkeeper, but relying on him as a first-choice without a foreign goalkeeper is a risky gamble!", he added.

Al-Ghamdi also came out against letting Al-Hammami go unless the money made it worthwhile for Al-Shabab. "I would accept Hammami's departure in one case only.. that the financial return be very rewarding and solve part of the club's financial crisis and secure its needs in more than one position.. especially since the player is wanted by all the Fund's clubs and companies, but letting go of him in a swap deal with Al-Aqidi (or any other player of his level) means Al-Shabab is the biggest loser", he continued.



