Al-Hilal plot summer move for Bruno Fernandes after Man Utd star rejected huge offer in January transfer window

Aditya Gokhale
Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 2023-24Getty Images
Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedPremier LeagueAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueTransfers

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reportedly turned down a massive offer from Al-Hilal in January and the club will try again in the summer.

  • Fernandes attracted offer from Al-Hilal
  • Turned down interest from Saudi club
  • Club expected to make summer advances

