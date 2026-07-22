Al-Ahli have begun concrete moves to strengthen their first team, with the Saudi club in direct contact with Roma over the financial demands and conditions required to sign Manu Koné.

The interest follows a striking display from the French midfielder at the 2026 World Cup. Koné turned heads with his physical power and his sharp reading of the game in the middle of the park.

Talks with Roma over Koné are not the only irons Al-Ahli have in the fire. The Asian champions are also in discussions with Barcelona to sign Marc Casadó, as they look to assemble a squad capable of challenging for domestic silverware.