Aitana Bonmati, Lindsey Horan & GOAL's European Women's Team of the 2023-24 Season

Before battling it out for this year's Women's Champions League title, finalists Barcelona and Lyon are unsurprisingly well-represented in GOAL's XI

Barcelona and Lyon will battle it out for the Women's Champions League title on Saturday in Bilbao in a match that all-but signals the end of the season for most of the women's leagues in Europe, as attention prepares to turn to international breaks and the Olympic Games.

It's been a campaign all about defending titles, with Barca, Lyon, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Roma retaining their league crowns in the continent's biggest leagues, and the Catalans will certainly hope that remains the theme on the continent as they set out for back-to-back titles, albeit against an opponent that has beaten them in their two previous meetings in the final.

Before that huge fixture takes place this weekend, though, it's a chance to reflect on the season that has been and its star performers. So, without further ado, here is GOAL's European Women's Team of the Season...