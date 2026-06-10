‘Age isn’t a problem’ for Cristiano Ronaldo as 41-year-old GOAT is backed by former Portugal team-mate to ‘make a difference’ at 2026 World Cup

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, questions regarding Ronaldo's longevity continue to dominate the headlines. However, former Portugal international Almeida, who shared the pitch with the five-ballon d'Or winner during the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, insists that the veteran striker is perfectly placed to lead the line in North America.

Speaking to Lusa, Almeida dismissed concerns that the Al-Nassr star might be past his prime. "The age isn't a problem, today we see many players at 39, 40, 41 years old arriving in great shape," Almeida explained. "Ronaldo prepares himself better and better and it is the competition that is missing from his curriculum and which he has been chasing for a long time. I believe he will arrive in good form."