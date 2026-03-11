After Manuel Neuer, more bad news for FC Bayern! Jonas Urbig's absence from the pitch appears to be confirmed

According to information from Bild, FC Bayern is expecting him to be out for eight to ten days. The reason for this is a head injury that Urbig sustained on Tuesday during the 6-1 victory in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atalanta Bergamo. In addition to Saturday's Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen (14 March, 3.30 p.m.), he is also expected to miss the return leg against Atalanta next Wednesday (18 March, 9 p.m.), according to reports.

Urbig had to leave the pitch shortly before the final whistle after conceding the 6-1 goal, supported by two coaches. The 22-year-old had collided heavily with Atalanta's Nikola Krstovic before Mario Pasalic scored the final goal with a rebound. Bayern's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen delivered the bad news after the match: "Jonas is in hospital, he has most likely suffered a concussion." Sporting director Max Eberl also said that Urbig had been "a bit dazed" and "now of course has a huge headache".