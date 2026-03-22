After just 81 days! Jörg Schmadtke and Hannover 96 announce their parting of ways

Schmadtke, who had already shaped the most successful period in the club’s recent history between 2009 and 2013, had only returned to German professional football on Christmas Eve 2025. The 62-year-old took over from Marcus Mann on 1 January, who had moved to RB Salzburg in Austria. His contract was originally due to run until 28 February 2029.

During Schmadtke’s first spell at 96, the club finished the 2010/11 Bundesliga season in fourth place, and the team also competed in the Europa League in the following two years. After leaving, Schmadtke worked at 1. FC Köln and VfL Wolfsburg; prior to his second spell in Hannover, he served as sporting director at Liverpool FC until February 2024.