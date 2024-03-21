African powerhouses Nigeria and Ghana poised to face off for bragging rights in the ‘Jollof Derby’

The Super Eagles and the Black Stars will face off in an international friendly scheduled to take place in Marrakech, Morocco on Friday.

Dubbed the ‘Jollof Derby’ due to the ongoing banter between citizens of both nations about who makes the best Jollof rice, the upcoming match guarantees an enthralling spectacle.

When the Super Eagles and Black Stars clash, it's more than just a friendly; it's a fiercely contested battle every time.

It has been precisely two years since Nigeria last faced Ghana in a 2022 Fifa World Cup playoff. The Black Stars emerged victorious with away goals, securing their qualification for the tournament in Qatar later that year. The memory of that match still remains fresh in the minds of many Super Eagles fans, who now seek redemption in the upcoming friendly.

As both teams prepare for the showdown, significant changes have occurred, especially in the coaching staff. GOAL delves into these changes, while also providing insights into players who will participate and those who will be absent from the encounter.