Ademola Lookman blasted as 'one of the worst penalty takers I've ever seen' by Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini following shock Champions League exit
Ademola Lookman was blasted as "one of the worst penalty takers" by Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini following their shock Champions League exit.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Club Brugge beat Atalanta 3-1 to seal last-16 berth
- Lookman scuffed his effort from the spot
- Gasperini did not want the Nigerian to take the penalty