Adani: "Gasperini deserves respect and an explanation; Roma need to have the balls to tell it like it is"

Analysing the potential friction between Gasperini and Roma, Lele Adani commented on the situation from the La Domenica Sportiva studio: "It seems to me that Roma got to know Gasperini during the season, and that’s why friction and problems arose. But Gasperini is a coach who knows his own worth; for months he has gone out of his way to accommodate the club. Now, however, they have reached a point where he has given more than he has received in order to achieve the objective. He is one of the most revolutionary coaches of the last 10 years and the club chose him for that reason, so I believe that, as well as respect, he also deserves a clarification from the owners; otherwise, this project will never get off the ground. Will he get fed up? I don’t know; a lot will depend on the answers the club gives him.”



