‘Accept their flaws!’ - Xabi Alonso warned by ex-Spain boss he could 'mess things up' with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr if Real Madrid coach demands star forwards defend
Ex-Spain boss Vicente del Bosque warns Xabi Alonso not to overwork Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr defensively, saying it could backfire at Real Madrid.
- Del Bosque urges Alonso to “accept” Mbappe and Vinicius’ flaws
- Warns that focusing on their defending may “mess things up”
- Both players prefer similar attacking zones