AC Milan star Luka Modric will 'definitely' return to Real Madrid, claims Croatia icon Davor Suker

Speaking recently in an exclusive interview on Radio MARCA's La Tribu, Suker dropped a massive hint regarding the future of Modric. Real Madrid have a special place in his heart, and a reunion could happen following his recent stint in Italy. The veteran made a tremendous impact in Serie A but it is unclear if he will trigger the option to extend his contract with Milan or retire after the World Cup.

When asked about the midfielder's next steps, Suker suggested the Spanish giants are firmly in the picture. "Now they asked me where he is going to continue, either in Milan or in Madrid... I believe that something is going to happen with Real Madrid," Suker stated.